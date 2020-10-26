Arizona men’s basketball in hot water

Regional Sports

Program accused of misconduct by NCAA.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association accuses Arizona's men's basketball program of misconduct.

The allegations reportedly stem from an FBI scandal that put the University of Arizona's powerhouse program into the NCAA's cross-hairs.

Former U of A assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was 1 of 10 people arrested as part of the FBI corruption investigation into collegiate basketball back in 2017.

At the time, Richardson was an assistant under head coach Sean Miller.

Of the 9 counts of misconduct, 5 are reportedly level 1 charges.

According to the Athletic, the violations include lack of institutional control, failure to monitor, and lack of head coaching control by Miller.

Arizona's women's swimming and diving coach was also accused of lack of head coaching control.



