Full throttle!

Regional Sports

Arizona Cardinals blow out the Dallas Cowboys

Must win games haven't been something the Arizona Cardinals have been able to capitalize on in recent years.

Monday night in Dallas was a different story.

Despite losing Chandler Jones to injury for the rest of the season, the defense stepped up and only allowed the Dallas Cowboys to score 10 points.

The Red Birds forced 4 turnovers, including 2 fumbles by Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliot; the 1st time he's done that in his NFL career.

Cards safety Budda Baker played a big role in all of this, forcing 1 of those fumbles, notching himself an interception and racking up 7 tackles on the night.

The offense also made big plays when they had to, as quarterback Kyler Murray threw 2 touchdown passes to Arizona native Christian Kirk and even ran for a score.

Running back Kenyon Drake got off to a slow start, but managed to contribute 164 yards on the ground.

The Cards hope to continue the momentum of their 38-10 win, as they play host to division leading Seattle next week.