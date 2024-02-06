Super Bowl Week kicks off with Opening Night

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are introduced in front of 20,000 fans and the media at Super Bowl Opening Night.

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - Super Bowl week kicked off Monday night at Allegiant Stadium with Super Bowl Opening Night.

20,000 fans packed the lower bowl to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs take center stage.

This was the first opportunity fans and the media got to hear from both teams on their excitement and preparation for Sunday's game.

"I've been on a mission ever since I won my first Super Bowl," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "We made it back to the Super Bowl the year after 2019 obviously lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's motivated me to get back to this point right here. So you'll hear me say this a lot. But I want this one more than I've ever wanted a Super Bowl in my life. And it's because the type of team we have the people that we have in this thing, but also because that tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats."

"Yeah, I mean, I think it's sweet, you know, to play the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas and make some history and be a part of it," 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said. "For me as like a little kid, you know, you want to play in the biggest and sweetest environment. I think this is this is up there. So we played here last year for New Years and now we get to play for the Super Bowl, so it's pretty sweet."

Sunday's showdown will likely be centered around the performance of both teams star quarterbacks. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and 2024 MVP finalist Brock Purdy both create a difficult challenge for the opposing defense with their unique skillsets.

"He's a heck of a football player," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said about Purdy. "And he does everything really well. And and so that presents a an issue, he can throw the ball, you can run the ball, he's smart. He can handle pressure, all those things. He does a great job."

"Yeah man we've got to kind of keep it a level rush we can," Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said. "We saw last week, especially when they needed it, he was able to use his legs and extend plays and picked up a few first downs for them. So we're gonna have our D-line go out there, have level, rushes man stand from the quarterback, try to press a pocket best as we can. And try and make him throw from outside the well. Again, all this is easier said than done."

Celebrities, such as comedian Bert Kreischer, roamed the sidelines throughout the night. Also, those in attendance witnessed a performance from The Blue Man Group.