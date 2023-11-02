Texas Rangers swept the World Series first win in franchise history

Arlington, TX. (CBS, KYME/KECY-TV) - The Texas Rangers are one of six Major League Baseball teams that have never won the World Series Championship.

Game 5 at Chase Field in Arlington, Texas forever changed franchise history. The Arizona Diamondbacks had high hopes for taking home the Championship title, but the team fell short of victory.

Opportunity presented itself to swing the winning momentum in their favor, but the deciding loss defined reality in several squandered moments.

Defeating the Diamondbacks, Texas fans held in strong, clinching with overwhelming excitement as they watched the Rangers sweep the series with a 5-0 victory game on Wednesday at Chase Field.