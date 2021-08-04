Curry cashing in on new record

Nat'l Sports Headlines

NBA veteran signs into record contract territory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix Suns Pacific Division foe Steph Curry is signing his way into NBA history.

The 2-time league most valuable player just agreed to a 4-year, 215 million dollar contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

This deal makes Curry the first player in league history to sign 2 different contracts worth 200 million dollars or more.

In his upcoming 13th season, he's guaranteed to make 261 million dollars over the next 5 years.

The 33-year old is coming off winning his 2nd scoring title and earning his 1st-Team All-NBA for the 4th time in his career.