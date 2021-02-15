‘As good as it gets’ — US golfer Daniel Berger sinks eagle putt on the final hole to win at Pebble Beach

Nat'l Sports Headlines

American golfer Daniel Berger came up clutch with an impressive eagle putt on the final hole to win the AT&T Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The 27-year-old secured his fourth PGA Tour title with the 30-foot putt, recording his fourth eagle of the week.

He went into the final hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links tied with Maverick McNealy — who finished second — but hit a wonderful approach shot before keeping his calm on the green to finish two ahead with an 18-under 270 total.

“It’s just as good as it gets for me,” Berger said after celebrating the final hole victory.

“I’ve been in this situation before, coming down the last hole, having to hit a good shot,” he added.

“Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t, but you really have to be bold, and I feel like I did I that today.”

Beger, who entered this week at world No. 15, says its form that cements his place as one of the best golfers currently on tour and the Florida native only has eyes for improvement.

“I do feel like I’m underrated but that’s okay with me. I just think it puts a little chip on my shoulder which is totally fine,” he told reporters after his win.

“I just want to continue to get better. I feel like my goal has always been to be the No. 1 player in the world.

“Some people will laugh at that and that’s fine, but that’s something that every day I wake up and I strive for.”

Speith comes close

In victory, Berger had to hold off a resurgent Jordan Speith who came close to winning his first tournament since the 2017 Open.

Spieth had taken a two-shot lead into the final round but began to struggle in the closing stages before falling out of contention with a bogey at the 14th.

The American can take some solace in finishing in third though, his second top-five finish in as many weeks.

“After leading by two, I had control of my own destiny today and I certainly had enough opportunities to be able to,” Spieth said. “So, you know, it stings a little right this second, but I finished strong.”