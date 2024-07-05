Cornhole champions crowd during 3rd annual KYMA-TV event

Mike Read and Scott Gross work their way through the loser's bracket to claim this year's top spot

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - KYMA-TV held it annual employee appreciation party which included the 3rd annual cornhole tournament. 11 teams were paired together in a grueling tournament that started just after 9:00 a.m. and finished just after 3:30 p.m.

Mike Read and Scott Gross emerged as the tournament champions, taking the hard road and working their way through the loser's bracket.

"After we were smoked in the opening round by Luis Lopez and Zach Williams, we knew we had our work cut out for us," Scott Gross said. "Mike and I were dialed in during practice and we felt pretty good to begin with. We really had to refocus going forward and Mike carried us most of the way."

After the opening round loss, Mike and Scott used a long break to watch other teams eliminate themselves.

"We were one of the last teams to start so we were at the bottom of the bracket," Scott said. "We had some good fortune after the lunch break, some players went missing, others had to leave."

"Going through the loser's bracket there was a lot of great competition," Mike Read said. "They put up a good fight and we just managed to come out on top."

The first opponent in the loser's bracket was a showdown versus Omar Velazquez & Alfonso Charles. Charles entered the tournament as the defending champion from 2023 when he was paired with Vinnie Aguilar.

Omar wasn't available and while his replacement held his own, Alfonso had an off game and Mike Read made him pay.

"It was just a matter of getting the momentum correct," Mike said. "My arm swing with the bag and once I got the rhythm down, got everything situated and locked in, I started racking up the points."

"A year ago, Alfonso and Vinny performed the greatest comeback in tournament history," Scott said. "They were down something like 16-2 and came back to win, leading them to win the entire thing. We got lucky getting by Alfonso this year."

Next, Scott and Mike took on Jalen Fong and Brenda Rodriguez. The winner's advancing to the championship.

"Brenda was on fire," Scott said. "She had a lethal backflip toss that was giving Mike some trouble. I didn't help Mike out much and left a lot of points on the table."

Scott and Mike took advantage of the tournament's scoring system and held off the charge from Fong and Rodriguez.

"We were fortunate but when fortune knocks you better answer the door and that's what we did," Scott said.

The championship round found Scott and Mike versus Daniel Gonzalez & Vinnie Aguilar.

"I was glad to see Daniel doing well because he was paired with me last year and I let him down," Scott said. "He and Vinnie were a lethal combo and luck was in our favor once again."

Due to time constraints, Vinnie had to bow out and was replaced by Daniel Guzman.

"It was unfortunate that Vinnie was unable to attend the final," Mike said. "He's a very strong competitor and last year's champion."

The scoring method also played into Mike and Scott's favor as they walked away as tournament champions. For Mike Read, it's his first title and for Scott Gross, his second which puts him at number one in league wins and titles.

"I'm just happy Mike let me put the final nail in the coffin," Scott said. "He really carried us through the afternoon and it felt good to contribute in a big way by bringing down the hammer one my final toss with my final bag. I mean, it's what you dream about as a little kid, winning the championship in walk off fashion."

"It feels pretty good," Mike said. "Being on top after a loss in the first round is pretty epic. Great competition, great games and a lot of good throws. I just controlled my breathing, got my rhythm down and found that sweet spot."

Cole Johnson & Scott Gross, 2022 champs Alfonso Charles & Vinnie Aguilar, 2023 champs Scott Gross & Mike Read, 2024 champs

A of great competition and the biggest upset of the day came as Andrea Payan & Rogelio Torres, two virtual rookies to the sport, knocked of the tournament favorites in some people's minds with the duo of Vanessa Gongora & Daivell Stokes.

"That was crazy and a lot of fun," Scott said. "That was probably the funnest game to watch the entire tournament. Andrea and Roger were on fire and had an answer for everything tossed their way."

Pairings for the tournament were as follows:

Mike Read & Scott Gross

Daniel Gonzalez & Vinnie Aguilar

Andrea Payan & Rogelio Torres

Brenda Rodriguez & Jalen Fong

Jonathan Rios & Melissa Wessels

Vanessa Gongora & Daivell Stokes

Jessica Sanchez & Adriana Sanchez

Omar Velazquez & Alfonso Charles

Daniel Guzman & Adrian Velarde

Luis Lopez & Zach Williams

Joel Beltran & Alan Ojeda

A big thank you to Pam Knight for putting the tournament together, Dave Miller for organizing the company party and to Yesi Rios Carlos for all of her help behind the scenes.