Arizona Western to host annual Summer Basketball Camp next week

The 2023 Chapman Automotive Basketball Camp will run from June 5th - June 8th

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Registration is still open for another fun week of hoops at the Arizona Western College annual summer basketball camp - but pre-registration is closing quickly.

The summer camp begins Monday, June 5th and will run through Thursday, June 8th - from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm each day.

The camp is open to boys and girls from Kindergarten through 12th grade for the cost of $115 during pre-registration.

It is important to note though that pre-registration is open but any forms being mailed in or delivered to the campus must be in and received by Thursday, June 1st at 5:00 pm.

If the form is not received by then, participants can still show up on the first day with the form - but it will cost $130. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted with checks made payable to AWC or Arizona Western College.

Under the instruction of men's and women's coaches, along with assistance from several local high school coaches, it is expected to be a great week of fundamentals.

Men's head basketball coach, Kyle Isaacs, is eager to get going and put the kids and coaches to work.

"We're super excited. If I had to guess, this is about the 18th annual summer basketball camp and we're all about going out, teaching fundamentals and getting ready to go," said Isaacs. "The biggest thing we emphasize at our camp is the fundamentals. Passing, shooting, footwork, teamwork."

Isaacs also pointing the camp landing during a good time with the NBA Finals going on, as well.

"You know, everyone is watching the NBA Finals with the Nuggets and the Heat," Isaacs added. "It's good for them to see because those guys got there by going to camps like this and working their tail off in the summer."