Palo Verde head football coach is in remission after battling stage 4 cancer

Coach Grant has high hopes for the future after receiving encouraging news

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Palo Verde head football coach Wally Grant is finally given good news after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon and liver cancer in April 2023.

Coach Grant was told he had until the end of 2023 to live, but 2024 came around and he's still going strong.

After more than 15 rounds of chemo and radiation, he says the images and tests came back in May with uplifting results and took a weight off his shoulders.

"That's what's gonna eventually get me is the liver part but right now my liver is cancer free, as well as the rest of my body right now. So we're hoping once I get everything reattached and moving forward that it stays that way for years to come," Grant says.

Coach Grant will have surgery at the end of July.

He says he's 143 pounds and hasn't been this light since he was in about the 7th grade.

"I'm hoping that my next scan comes through that the colon doctor gives me the thumbs up and says let's finish this and get you back on a full eating scale," Grant explains. "And maybe I can get back in the room and start pushing some weight around and get up to 170 lbs."

Coach Grant has been through one rollercoaster ride and says the peaks and valleys of his journey are still not over and the fight will continue.

"Talking to my chemo doctor, when I had chemotherapy last Wednesday, it's the first time in a year that he didn't use 'months', he used 'years' in terms of what my plans gonna be, so when I heard that, my eyes kind of lit up cause he's been good, been honest," Grant says.

He says besides football, being here with his wife, kids and grandkids is what means most to him.

"I would love for life to get back to where it was a couple years ago where all I was focused on was family and football and make sure that those two things are taken care of, and spend some time with my grand babies," Grant mentions.

You can still expect him on the sidelines coaching the Yellow Jackets and says he does not plan on missing any games or practices this upcoming season.

"The whole deal, be able to be back on the bus

If you would like to help Coach Grant with medical expenses, you can find his GoFundMe here.