Holtville’s Buscaglia and Strahm sign

Holtville's Bryce Buscaglia and Brooke Strahm sign letters of intent.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Holtville Vikings signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

Bryce Buscaglia signed to play baseball at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.

"It was a dream come true," Buscaglia said. "I've known since the age of five my first game that I wanted to play at the highest level, and this is the next step. And I got to keep keep following God's plan and follow what's next for me. I went to a camp out there back in September, and I loved it. It felt like home."

Brooke Strahm signed to play softball at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, where she will once again play with her sister Kalli.

"It's super special, especially because my sister goes to Cal Lutheran," Strahm sai. "And so just completing me and her being there next year. It was amazing andnd just for all my family to be here, I was just so glad because they really have poured so much into me, and I wouldn't have any of this without them."

Buscaglia will study athletic training. Strahm will study political science and do pre-law.