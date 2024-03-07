Skip to Content
Excellence continued at Brawley wrestling

Delarie Juarez cements herself among the Brawley greats with state championship.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley wrestling has a deep championship history and this year was no different.

The boys won their 25th CIF championship and their 23rd straight San Diego Dection Division III title. The girls team won their sixth straight division ii title.

"I just think it is the environment," Brawley head coach Raymond Leon said. "The girls feed off the boys. They boys have been winning for the last 20 years and so that kind of rubs off and the girls try to emulate it."

11 wildcats made it to the state championships. For the third straight season Brawley has a state champion with Delarie Juarez winning the girls 152 pound championship.

"It means a lot to me," Juarez said. "I just wanted to prove everybody right that i'm number 1 in the state. And i just wanted to represent Brawley and my family name."

Juarez, a junior, is already an All-American and she does not plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"I want to be a national champion," Juarez said. "I want be nationally ranked and to be a two time state champion."

Juarez and all the other wildcat wrestlers are already back to workn to bring home another championship next year. 

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

