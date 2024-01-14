Calipatria and Brawley looking to claim first place in the Desert League

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Battling for the top spot in the league.

The Calipatria Hornets and Brawley Wildcats have squared off in many memorable matchups over the years.

Both schools separated by just 10 miles know the importance of getting the upper hand on the other.

Now with both teams in the newly realigned Desert League… how would act one fare?

Both teams look to claim first place early on in the league season at Erickson Gymnasium.

Brawley has had the upper hand as of late, including a thrilling one-point victory last year.

Early on Brawley looks to control the tempo of the game, moving the ball around the court and feeding it into the hands of their big man Ethan Flores He banks it in to get the Wildcats on the board.

Later on a loose scramble for the ball finds its way into the hands of Domanic Vallejo. His score would increase Brawley's lead to nine. Vallejo would lead the Wildcats with 23 points.

Hornets looking to compose themselves work the ball around into the paint. CJ Spence finds Brandon Vargas and he's good from the low post cutting Brawley's lead to three.

Closing out the first quarter, Noah Spence gets the pass at the top of the key and shows a nice cross over, he drives into the lane and finishes with the left hand.

Both teams would have their moments in the back-and-forth affair as this one would need overtime to settle.

The Hornets would come away with an exhilarating 54-51 victory, their first win over the Wildcats since 2015 which also snaps an 11-game losing streak in the rivalry.

the Hornets and Wildcats will meet once again in Brawley on January 23rd.