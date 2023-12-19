Central boys basketball beats Brawley for second time this season

The Central Spartans move back to .500 with a road win over the Brawley Wildcats.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Brawley Wildcats 51-40 at Brawley Union High School on Tuesday.

Central moves to 3-3. Brawley falls to 6-6.

At halftime, Central led 25-23. The Spartans dominated the third quarter 10-3 and cruised to a 51-40 victory.

This is Central's second victory over Brawley this season with the first meeting ending 45-29 in favor of the Spartans.

Next week, the two squads will face off once again in a tournament.