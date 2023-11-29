Kofa boys basketball starts season with a win

The Kings get a win at home over Lake Havasu to start their 2023/24 campaign.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Devin Diaz scored 17 points to lead the Kofa Kings to a 65-50 victory over the Lake Havasu Knights at Rillos Gym on Wednesday.

Kofa is now 1-0. Lake Havasu falls to 0-5.

For the Kings, Calvin Barber had 15 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Braveheart scored 14 and had 10 boards.

The Kings are back on the court on Friday against the Washington Rams.