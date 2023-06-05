Holtville rallies on its final breath to bring home a state championship crown

Lady Vikings softball survives in a 10-inning thriller to win SoCal Regional State title

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Down two runs with two outs in the top of the 7th inning - a discouraging scenario for most teams when staring right into the eyes of a loss to end a season.

For the Holtville Lady Vikings, discouragement instead turned into fight. A kind of fight that fittingly rose them to being state champions in southern California less than an hour later.

In the final chapter of an incredible 2023 run, the Vikings traveled to Santa Paula for the southern California Division IV state championship. The final ride for a core group of seniors that lit the flame and molded a culture of winning softball for Holtville back in 2020.

The only thing left was to finish the trifecta of winning an Imperial Valley title, a CIF title and state title.

Heading into the top of the 7th inning, the Vikings trailed 3-1 with the bottom of the order coming to the plate. After Addy Clunn reached on an error to get a runner on base, it would be left up to the seniors to save the season.

Down to their final out, Kamryn Walker delivered a clutch double into the left-center field gap to keep the inning alive - passing the torch to Demi Johnston with the tying run on second.

On the first pitch she saw, Johnston delivered.

A base hit up the middle scored Clunn and Walker to tie the game at 3 - incredibly extending the game on the final breath.

Demi Johnston and Holtville fans celebrate after game-tying 2 RBI single.

After three solid innings from Kalli Strahm in the circle and the defense behind her, the game would reach into the 10th inning. Finally, the Vikings would crack through.

After a Johnston double in a clutch performance, a bobbled ball at third base off the bat of Strahm allowed Johnston to scoot all the way around and score to take the lead. Following that, Kaitlyn Havens almost cleared the fence with an RBI double to pad the lead.

In the bottom half, it was all about closure.

Strahm would set the Cardinals down 1-2-3, with a putout by Walker at shortstop to secure the unimaginable comeback in a 6-3 win for Holtville.

Head coach Melissa Snyder and assistant coach Aimee Walker embrace after the final out.

"It's hard to have words to say what just happened, but not every team gets to say their season is over with a win and here we are," said head coach Melissa Snyder. "It feels so good to just fight and not give up and it shows so much more that this team is so much more than talent. Just full of grit, sisterhood, perseverance and I couldn't ask for a better team to coach."

Tears were shed as soon as the final out was made. A celebration that exuded the unbreakable bond that each and every girl on that roster and staff share - and have shared over the last several years.

An indescribable journey, capped off in the most fitting way.

"I always told the girls, you can either be good or you can be great. You let me know what you want to be and I'm here for the ride," added Snyder. "I just think that these girls kept fighting back and fighting back - and look how fitting it was. They didn't give up."

Pure happiness. Pure joy. The Lady Vikings finishing the job, being able to bring a title back to the City of Holtville - leaving behind a legacy from a special group that will never be forgotten.

"Our seniors is what really has started this tradition and this culture and this legacy with Holtville softball," said Snyder. "We can't wait to see what's to come because of what they have created."

A legacy created and a culture built to continue. And a championship plaque that will live on forever.