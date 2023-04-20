Kofa’s late rally falls just shy as the Criminals win in dramatic fashion, split season series

Kofa strands the bases loaded to close it out after four-run 6th inning

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - When stepping onto Doan Field Wednesday night, both the Kofa Kings and Yuma Criminals' state playoff hopes were looking bleak.

But if you were to ask them if there was anything to still play for, it would be a simple answer:

Yes.

Despite the small chance of either squad extending past next week's regular season finale, the only thing that mattered were the seven innings in front of them - the battle for Yuma bragging rights in 2023.

Kofa stole the first game of the year away from Yuma in a walk-off win on March 3rd, setting up the chance to pull off the sweep in a second straight year.

But they could not get the bats out early on. Yuma's Justin Bouts opened the game with three strikeouts - setting the top of the Kings lineup down in order on strikes.

Bouts' dominance continued through the 5th, shutting out the Kings and getting help from his offense which eventually opened up a 7-0 lead. Deven Aguirrebarrena led the way going 2-3 with an RBI, along with Damian Cabrera adding a hit and two RBIs.

Yet, the Kings silence would not last. In the top of the 4th inning, a base hit and walk led to a 2 RBI double for Sebastian Villegas - followed by another hit from freshman Conor Ramirez that allowed two runs to come around and score.

All of the sudden, it was a three-run game and later in the inning, the tying run would come to the plate before a chopper from Ryan Rosas was fielded on a tough play by Juan Lugo to stop the bleeding.

The Criminals failed to pad on any insurance in the bottom half of the 6th inning, setting up the final chapter where coach Nick Johnson sent Juan Lugo out in relief of Bouts to close it out.

Another lead-off single by Daniel Zazueta, followed by another hit and a hit-by-pitch - the Kings suddenly had the bases loaded with just one out. David Salas would step into the box, representing the go-ahead run.

Salas came out swinging and poked it right back up the middle, but it was knocked down by Lugo on the mound - who then fired to second for one out and then relayed on to first for the game-ending 1-6-3 double play.

The Crims celebrated and ended the night in the season series split.

"They went out there and battled. That was probably the best we played all year, collectively," said coach Nick Johnson. "It feels good. It's a big rivalry game and last time, that hop left a bad taste in our mouth so we wanted this one."

On the Kofa side, a clearly disappointing defeat after showing up late in the batter's box - but the late fight showing good signs for a team that still has something to prove.

"I told the guys to keep looking up, looking ahead," said Kofa coach Gabe Ortiz. "We have to move on because if we get two against Youngker coming up, we get to have our own piece of something. We can still hang the Region banner in the outfield."

Despite that chance to win the 5A Central Valley title, the Kings' last two losses hurt their chances to slip into the play-in round. The same goes for Yuma in 4A, sitting on the outside looking in with just two games remaining.

Yet, a positive sentiment still flows throughout the dugout for a program who took a big step forward this season.

"We preach pride. We wear Criminals on the front of our jersey, we don't have names on our back. We play for the team and the guy next to you," said Johnson. "That's fun baseball and that's all you can ask for. These guys did everything right tonight."

Yuma plays its final home game of the year on Thursday at 3:45 pm against Shadow Mountain, with a trip to their place on Monday.

Kofa takes the field in its final home game against Youngker on Friday at 6:00 pm, before they travel there on Monday with the Region title in reach.