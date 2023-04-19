Daysy Juarez’ dream of playing softball at the next level comes true, signs LOI to Chandler-Gilbert

San Luis senior expresses the battles she has overcome to continue softball journey

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It has been quite the journey for one of the leaders and shining stars for San Luis Sidewinder softball - all culminating in a very special day in the last stretch of her senior year.

For Daysy Juarez, she has always had the dream of playing college ball - and on Wednesday, that dream was spun into motion like a breaking ball for strike three.

In front of a good crowd of coaches, family and teammates, Juarez took the next big step in her softball journey by signing her Letter of Intent - committing to play NJCAA Division II softball at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

"To me, softball is everything. It's everything," said Juarez smiling ear to ear. "It's something really special because I've always dreamed of it since I was a little girl, playing at the next level. So, it's really special for me."

So special that everyone anywhere near San Luis High School on Wednesday afternoon could feel it - as a huge burst of emotion and happiness filled the room. Several people attended to show their immense support and speak many words of kindness on Daysy's behalf.

And that's where she gives all of the credit to: her coaches and family.

On top of that, Juarez though pointed to the adversity she had to overcome through the years of playing the game - from outside doubts and unruly criticism, to the major highs and lows of playing the sport.

"There were certain times where I was like 'oh, it's done.' They would tell me I wasn't good enough but I proved them wrong," said Juarez. "There's always the ups and downs. But out of all my downs, I rose up way better. Like, I just became better in every way I could."

Through years of dedication, Juarez' softball journey has so far been highlighted by a historic 2022 season for San Luis. Juarez being a crucial part of the program making the state play-in for the first time.

And she did it on both sides, shining in the circle as a pitcher and showing off her power at the plate.

At the end of the day, none of it would have came to fruition without her commitment to softball and the way she carried herself on and off the field.

"I want people to remember me by being determined and dedicated," said Juarez. "Some might ask 'oh why don't you go to parties? and stuff like that.' Well, it's because I was committed to softball and being the best I could."

Off the field, Juarez plans to study exercise science in hopes of one day becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer.

We at News 11 Sports wish Daysy nothing but the best and good luck in her future endeavors. She will put a close to her softball career at San Luis with two more games against Cibola on Friday and next Monday.