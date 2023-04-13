Aguirre stays unbeaten, wins shootout over Ambriz in top singles match with state playoffs in sight

San Luis' Derick Aguirre out-duels Kofa's Ambriz despite valiant effort comeback in second set

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With just two regular season matches to go, one of San Luis' own has a chance to make a run in the state tournament on the tennis courts later this month.

In an impressive stretch, senior Derick Aguirre has managed to maintain a perfect singles record - only dropping one set in the process.

On Wednesday he would face a tough test in one of the hottest days of the year so far - in a battle with Kofa's No.1 Diego Ambriz. In a back-and-forth affair early on, Aguirre eventually pulled away to win the first set.

In the second set, Ambriz made some incredible plays to keep himself right there - winning back-to-back games to give himself the set-lead before the fatigue seemed to set in.

At one point Ambriz said "we're both getting tired at this point." And it almost proved to be the turning point, as well.

Aguirre ripped off a streak that had him saddled up for the match point, finishing the job on an ace to improve to 12-0 on the season.

Although Kofa won the match 7-2 as a team, it was all praise afterwards for the top singles players - giving each other a tough battle.

"I knew I was going to lose at some point because he's really good," said Ambriz. "He's probably like the toughest opponent I've ever played - but ya know, I tried my hardest but in the end he got me."

Aguirre went on to note the heat and both players being really tired down the stretch - but pointing out Ambriz' ability to keep it close.

"He's very consistent. I had to do like everything to get those points," said Aguirre. "It was a great match. I felt that we were both getting really tired. It was pretty hot in the area today."

Now Aguirre stands as only one of four players in Division I boys tennis that has yet to lose a match - and has his sights set on the state tournament in two weeks.

"I feel kind of confident, pretty confident. I've worked really hard to get to this point so pretty excited to see that level of play in Phoenix over there," said Aguirre.

But before that, Aguirre has another showdown with Gila Ridge's Andrew Tams and the Gila Ridge Hawks on Thursday afternoon.