San Luis boys soccer dominates All-Conference recognition, the Nicewander’s put on a show in 5A
The 6A state runners-up headline list with eight All-Conference recipients
YUMA, Ari., (KYMA, KECY) - As the clock turns into spring, we are now several weeks removed from the conclusion of a great winter sports season that saw many local teams shine into the postseason.
We begin to take a look at the list of athletes whose performances landed them region and/or conference honors.
First up: boys soccer.
Leading the way comes from the team that reached the 6A state title game in boys soccer. The San Luis Sidewinders made their mark by representing over half of the entire First-Team All Conference - and adding one more Second-Team honor.
Plus, an impressive list of recognitions coming from the Kofa Kings in 5A.
BOYS SOCCER
6A 1st Team All-Conference
Israel Uribe - San Luis (Defender)
Erick Quirarte - San Luis (Defender)
Oscar Mejia - San Luis (Defender)
Luis Mario Medina - San Luis (Forward)
Josh Quezada - San Luis (Forward)
Alejandro Pena - San Luis (Goalie)
Misael Meza - San Luis (Midfielder)
2nd Team All-Conference
Luis Paul Meneses - San Luis (Midfielder)
While dominating the All-Conference awards, San Luis then took home many Desert Southwest Region recognition. Cibola and Gila Ridge reeling in some awards to match.
Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year
Jesus Rojas - San Luis
Desert Southwest Region Player of the Year
Misael Meza - San Luis
Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year
Nathaniel Claudio - Cibola
Desert Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year
Jacob Quintana - Cibola
Here is a list of entire 6A Desert Southwest Region Awards:
5A 1st Team All-Conference
Tiernan Nicewander - Kofa (led all of 6A & 5A in goals scored - 37)
2nd Team All-Conference
Nolan Garcia - Kofa
It was also an impressive season for Kofa within the Central Valley Region - bringing home the top two awards on top of several All-Region honors.
5A Central Valley Region Player of the Year
Tiernan Nicewander
5A Central Valley Region Coach of the Year
Jamie Nicewander
1st Team All-Region
Tiernan Nicewander - Forward
Jovanni Villegas - Forward
Nolan Garcia - Midefielder
Diego Valadez - Goalie
2nd Team All-Region
Aaron Sullivan - Forward
4A Skyline
1st Team All-Region
Jared Gomez - Yuma (Forward)
Orlando Villa - Yuma (Forward)
2nd Team All-Region
Jared Nunez - Yuma (Defender)
Brayann Arcos Padilla - Yuma (Defender)
3A Southwest
1st Team All-Region
Max Gallardo - Yuma Catholic (Defender)
Ruben Perez - Yuma Catholic (Forward)
Hector Soto - Yuma Catholic (Midfielder)
2nd Team All-Region
Eric Ruiz - Yuma Catholic (Forward)
Gean Lagarde - Yuma Catholic (Midfielder)
Honorable Mentions
Santiago Mendez - Yuma Catholic (Midfielder)
Hiram Silva - Yuma Catholic (Goalie)
Maximus Timm - Yuma Catholic (Midfielder)
Jason Vera - Yuma Catholic (Defender)
Van Winburn - Yuma Catholic (Defender)