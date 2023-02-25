Is the fourth time the charm? San Luis boys soccer gets another shot at first ever state title

The Sidewinders take on #5 Perry in 6A state title game Saturday night

MESA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There is no question that San Luis boys soccer has remained as one of the premiere teams in all of Arizona. A ride that has landed them in the 6A state title game now for the fourth time since 2006.

The Sidewinders are undefeated this season and have only allowed four goals all year.

San Luis has now gone unbeaten in conference play for three straight years.

On Saturday they'll face the five seeded Perry Pumas for the 6A championship. A win would give the Sidewinders their first state title in program history.

The last time they played in a title game was just last season, where they lost to Brophy Prep on penalty kicks. San Luis would avenge that loss with a 1-0 win against the Broncos in the semi-final on Feb. 21.

Prior to last year, the Sidewinders made the final in 2015 against Queen Creek, where they would lost 3-0. San Luis also lost their very first title game appearance back in 2006, where they lost to Ironwood 2-0.

This years championship game will be played at Dobson High School, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.