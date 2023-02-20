Lady Shamrocks’ title hopes come to a heartbreaking end in Bobby McGalliard’s final game as head coach

Yuma Catholic girls hoops loses late lead and falls to Show Low in 3A Quarterfinals

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Lady Shamrocks basketball team was just one win away from doing something the program has not done in the 15 years under head coach Bobby McGalliard: earn a trip to the 3A semifinals.

On Monday night, the Rocks were up four with just under four minutes to go inside the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott.

But shortly after Rian Martinez fouled out of the game, things began to unravel. Despite an enormous 9-1 run from the Rocks earlier in the quarter on a pair of threes from Reese Sellers and another from Amanda Wiley, the Rocks could not buy a bucket or get a stop in the final minutes.

And when the final buzzer sounded, Show Low's 11-1 run in the final three minutes ultimately sent Yuma Catholic on the road with the season over.

The resounding sentiment coming from an emotional Shamrock locker room was that they did not play the way they needed to play and failed to finish.

"We should've won that game. That team is not better than us," said an emotional Reese Sellers. "We should've beat them and that's what is the worst part. We didn't show up like we were supposed to and that's that."

The same feeling coming from the head coach. A feeling that left a broken locker room.

"The kids are pretty distraught," said coach McGalliard. "We just didn't play the way we needed to. At the end of the day, only one team can be the champion while everyone else ends up disappointed."

The loss brings the end of a career for five seniors. Ones that had quite a ride en route to one of the program's best seasons - that making it an even tougher pill to swallow. Sellers even putting some of the weight on her shoulders as a team leader.

"I feel like I didn't lead my team like I should have," added Sellers. "But the past four years have been amazing and I wouldn't have changed it any other way."

The disappointing end doesn't end the careers of just those five seniors either. Coach McGalliard making it known that this was his last game at the helm of the girls basketball program.

Something he knew all season, but now it has become a reality.

"I'm proud to be associated with these kids and the school and everybody involved over the past 15 years because this is my last game as the coach of Yuma Catholic," said McGalliard. "I'm pretty emotional about it because I've enjoyed every year. I thank all my coaches, every kid, all the administrators. I couldn't have walked into a better situation than I did here."

As for the future, the reigns will be passed down to Chloe Roberts to take on the program after being an assistant.

The Rocks finish the season 23-5 overall and going unbeaten (12-0) in the 3A West Region with a 3A state playoff win.