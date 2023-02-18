Imperial girls hoops qualifies for California state tournament for second straight year

Lady Tigers get by Eastlake to advance to CIF Division I semifinals, qualifying for state run

IMPERIAL, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - At this time last year, the Imperial Lady Tigers were making a run in the CIF Division II girls basketball bracket that eventually came to an end in a heartbreaking loss to Fallbrook in the title game.

But in turn, qualified for the California state tournament, making the deepest run in school history.

Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, the Tigers were moved to Division I. After a 24-4 regular season, the Tigers proved they could play with the best of the best in their new division with the same core of players back at it again.

With the No. 2 seed, the Tigers received a first-round bye and only needed one win to qualify for state with four teams getting an automatic bid.

On Saturday, Eastlake was the only team in their way - and they handled business.

The Lady Tigers came away with a 55-36 win, not only qualifying for the state tournament - but more importantly to them, advancing to the Division I semifinals.

When asking assistant coach Daniel Cardona Friday night about Saturday's game, it was clear that making states is big but the only thing on their mind is making history by taking home a Division I title.

"We're only focused on Saturday," said Cardona. "Division I is filled with really good teams and anyone could win. We want to win the CIF title. From what we know, no other Imperial Valley team has ever won a Division I title. That would mean the most."

The Tigers will get a chance to continue that dream at home on Tuesday in a meeting with Rancho Bernardo for a trip to the title game on the line.