Havens feels the Spirit and commits to Ottawa University

Central high school three year starter takes his talents across the border to NAIA school in Arizona

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Earlier this month, Central senior Brennen Havens signed his college letter of intent to continue his football career at the college level with Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.

Havens leaves Central high school as a three year varsity starter for the Spartans. Brennen was named to the KYMA Friday Night Lights Offensive First Team this past season. He also garnered All - Imperial Valley League First Team honors on offense. As a junior, Brennen was named to the All - IVL Second Team on offense.

Brenne signed his letter of intent surrounded by family and friends. He plans to major in business administration with a finance concentration.

Congratulations Brennen from all of us at KYMA Sports, we wish you nothing but success in all your future endeavors.