Kofa, Gila Ridge win the day on the mat with District Championship on the line

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With state tournaments coming up in the coming weeks, Wednesday marked the day for a Yuma County showdown on the mat in the City Championship meet.

On the line was a chance to be the district champ for boys and girls.

At the end of the day, it was the Kofa Kings boys squad taking the crown going unbeaten in dual matches on the day. Right behind them though, was the Gila Ridge Hawks.

The Hawks dominated early on over Cibola (70-9), Yuma (48-20) and San Luis (69-6) before the Kings took them down in a nail biter (38-30) for the title.

Meanwhile, Yuma beat San Luis (52-18) and lost a tight one to Cibola (40-36).

On the girls side, it was all Gila Ridge coming away with another district title. They dominated the day beating Kofa (36-16), Cibola (48-12), Yuma (42-0) and San Luis (72-0).

Also, the future looks bright for Gila Ridge wrestling as the Junior Varsity squad took the city title and ending the year at a perfect 17-0.