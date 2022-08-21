2022 Prep Football Preview: Holtville Vikings relying on senior leadership

Behind 17 seniors, Holtville rolls in season opener 53-13 over Southwest

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA- KECY-TV ) - Last season the Holtville Vikings started the season with a 36-29 win over Southwest at Eagle Field. Holtville used that win to fuel a 5-0 start. Holtville finished the season 3-3 down the stretch. The Vikings watched their season come to an end at home against Calexico 14-12 in the second round of the CIF SDS Division V playoffs.

"Yeah, that's right," Vikings Head Coach Jason Turner said. "It's not the way we wanted to end the season but you live and learn. We learned a lot as a coaching staff for sure."

Heading into the 2022 season, the Vikings will have a new starter at quarterback in junior Bryce Buscaglia along with a new stable of running backs.

"We’re real excited about our group of running backs," Turner said. "It's not to be just one person, it’s going to be a team effort and I know coaches say that a lot but this is real, we’re relying on our offensive line and a group of running backs."

Turner says the Vikings will also line up under center more than last year and use quarterback Bryce Buscaglia as a runner as well.

"I’m excited," Buscaglia said. "Last year I was behind Spencer [ Hilfiker] and got to see what everything was like. I’m more of a running quarterback, I like to use my feet and go and run."

Coach Turner is confident in his running game led by a strong offensive line.

"We have 17 seniors on our team this year," Turner said. "Most of our offensive line is returning, we only lost a few starters on defense so, we’ve got some experience coming back and we’re excited."

That Vikings put that leadership and ground game to work in the season opener against Southwest, routing the Eagles 53-13.

Holtville will play their next three games at home against teams from Mexico starting next Saturday, August 27th.