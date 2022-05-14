Shamrocks eliminated, bats stay cold in state semi’s

Yuma Catholic is outscored 16-4 in AIA state Class 3A semifinals against ALAGN

GOODYEAR, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Saturday night's pivotal showdown with ALA-Gilbert North in the state class 3A semifinal third and deciding game, Yuma Catholic head baseball coach Judd Thrower knew his Shamrocks needed to score runs.

"Our bats need to wake up," Thrower said. "I just hope tonight is the night, we need them."

Entering Saturday's contest, the Shamrocks were outscored by the Eagles 9-3 through two game. ALAGN defeated Yuma catholic in game one, 9-2. In game two, the Shamrocks rode the arms of senior pitchers Isaac Araiza and Austin Priest to a 1-0 victory on Thursday night.

Without the services of freshman phenom Mickey Fox and the state Class 3A player of the year Isaac Araiza on the mound to to pitch counts, the Shamrocks turned to senior Austin Priest on the hill. Priest's pitch count would also be limited and DJ Sakay, Juan Lugo and others to keep the game close.

In the bottom of the first, Priest ran into trouble as the lead off batter reach on an error. That was followed by three straight hits and before the Shamrocks even notch the first out, they trailed 3-0. ALAGN never looked back, rolling to a 7-1 victory, advancing to the state championship game against Northwest Christian and eliminating Yuma Catholic.