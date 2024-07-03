Skip to Content
U of A Athletic Director tosses out first pitch ahead of D-Backs game

Published 2:46 PM

Desiree Reed-Francois threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Minnesota series on June 25th

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks recent six game homestand featuring the Minnesota Twins and Oakland A's, University of Arizona's new Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"These arms are made for rowing, no so much for throwing," Reed-Francois said.

After warming up and getting some last minute pointers, Reed-Francois tossed a perfect strike.

Desiree Reed-Francois was named Arizona’s first-ever full-time female athletic director in February. Her work has been recognized by being named a NACDA 2023-24 Athletics Director of the Year as well as a 2024 Sports Business Journal AD of the Year nominee. She was joined by Wildcats coaches.

The Diamondbacks went on to win the game 5-4 and split the six game home stand 3-3 before heading on the road to Los Angeles and San Diego.

