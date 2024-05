After 26 years of coaching experience in Texas, Prickett takes over as the ninth head coach in program history

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been over 15 years since Arizona Western has had to hire a softball head coach.

On Tuesday, it was Joel Prickett who would take over the program following the retirement of former Lady Matador head coach Nikki Bethurum.

For more on the hiring, you can read Arizona Western's release here.