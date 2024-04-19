Skip to Content
NCAA hands down four years probation for Arizona State

Chas Messman
By
TEMPE, Ariz - ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The NCAA announced penalties for Arizona State and four former employees related to recruiting violations that occurred under former football coach Herm Edwards.

NCAA detailed several recruiting violations, including ignoring restrictions in place during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Arizona State received four years of probation, an undisclosed fine, vacated games in which ineligible players competed, reduced scholarships and recruiting restrictions.

The NCAA acknowledged the school had self-imposed a one-year bowl ban last season. The Sun Devils will be eligible for a bowl in 2024.

