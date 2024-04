ASU Quarterback Jaden Rashada enters transfer portal

Jaden Rashada will enter the transfer portal after one season with ASU.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Rashada had only just begun taking 11 on 11 reps, after recovering from hand surgery. The northern California started all 3 games for which is was healthy for last season for the Sun Devils.

This now leaves ASU with only two scholarship quarterbacks in Trenton Bourget and Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt.