Arizona State and Arizona 2024 Football Schedules Released
The Big 12 releases the 2024 football schedules.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Big 12 released the 2024 football schedules on Tuesday. Arizona State and Arizona's will face numerous new rivals in their inaugural season in the conference.
Arizona State 2024 Schedule:
Aug. 31 - vs. Wyoming
Sept. 7 - vs Mississippi State
Sept. 14 - at Texas State
Sept. 21 - at Texas Tech (Big 12)
BYE
Oct. 5 - vs Kansas (Big 12)
Oct. 11 - vs Utah (Big 12)
Oct. 19 - at Cincinnati (Big 12)
BYE
Nov 2 - at Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Nov. 9 - UCF (Big 12)
Nov. 16 - at Kansas State (Big 12)
Nov. 23 - vs BYU (Big 12)
Nov 30 - at Arizona (Big 12)
Arizona 2024 Schedule:
Aug. 31 - vs. New Mexico
Sept. 7 - vs Northern Arizona
Sept. 13 - at Kansas State (non-conference)
BYE
Sept. 28 - at Utah (Big 12)
Oct. 5 - vs Texas Tech (Big 12)
Oct. 12 - at BYU (Big 12)
Oct. 19 - vs Colorado (Big 12)
Oct. 26 - vs West Virginia (Big 12)
Nov. 2 - at UCF (Big 12)
BYE
Nov. 14 -16 - vs Houston (Big 12)
Nov. 23 - at TCU (Big 12)
Nov. 30 - vs Arizona (Big 12)