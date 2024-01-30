Arizona State and Arizona 2024 Football Schedules Released

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Big 12 released the 2024 football schedules on Tuesday. Arizona State and Arizona's will face numerous new rivals in their inaugural season in the conference.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.