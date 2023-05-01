Arizona Western’s Patrycja Rykala commits to Division II level to continue volleyball dream

The Arizona Western sophomore signs with Alderson Broaddus University

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The dream of playing volleyball at the highest level has always been a huge part of Patrycja Rykala since growing up in Blachownia, Slask, Poland.

On Monday afternoon, Rykala took the next step towards that by signing her way to the Division II level to continue her volleyball dream, and academic journey.

After a long process, the Arizona Western sophomore officially committed to Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia.

"It means a lot. I have really big support from my coaches, all the staff and all my friends,

said Rykala. "It's a very important day because now I can still play volleyball and I can still pursue my dreams."

Rykala spent the last three years as a Lady Matador where she helped them to a Region I championship last season and another region title appearance this past season.

She recorded 202 career kills on the floor with over half of them coming in her sophomore campaign.

And it was the immense growth in her final season that got her to where she is today, being the final Lady Matador to sign her way to the next level and continue her dream.

"My journey here was linear. I of course had every athlete's ups and downs but at the end of the day, I worked really hard to be in the place I am here right now," added Rykala. "I feel like I made a lot of progress, both in volleyball on the court and of course off the court. It has made me stronger as a person and a player."

For Rykala, she can now take a deep breath after going through a long search for the right school before landing in her next home - and it was the hard work on and off the court in the last year especially that was able to make that happen for her.

"We worked really hard with Patty throughout her time here," said head coach Lorayne Chandler. "I think coming in, she was a really good athlete. By the time she left, she was a great athlete. There was a time mid-season this year that we talked about what it is that she wanted to look like in her last couple games and we came up with a plan."

Coach Chandler also pointed to her mental strength that pushed her to become an overall better athlete and person in her time at Arizona Western.

"Being a psych major, she understands how important mental toughness is and how great it is to be a good teammate and be confident even in situations when you're not," added Chandler. "She really just embodies what it is to be not only a good teammate, but a confident, mentally tough athlete."