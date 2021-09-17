USC fires head coach Clay Helton two games in

College Sports

Helton let go after Saturday's loss to conference rival Stanford

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - USC fired head football coach Clay Helton on Monday following the Trojan's embarrassing 42-28 loss to Stanford last Saturday. The game was not as close as the final score indicates. The move comes two games into the 2021 season. Helton was under contract through the 2023 season. The Trojans, began the season with conference-title aspirations. Donte Williams will serve as the interim head coach. Williams joined the usc staff in 2020 as the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Williams becomes the first black head coach in USC football history. USC travels to Washington State this Saturday.