Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish media says Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth about $70,000 snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice. The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans. Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

