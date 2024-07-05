Yuma flag football player Z’yah Wilson one of 100 kids across US picked for Los Angeles camp

The 12-year-old quickly established herself as a great player, while also maintaining straight-A grades at Castle Dome Middle School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Only 100 girls across the country will be heading to Los Angeles for the USA 2024 National Team Development Select Bowl.

And one of them in the 12U group, hails from the Desert Southwest.

12-year old Z'yah Wilson was recently selected for the camp.

She's been involved with the Yuma Catch and Go team since last year, getting involved with the sport thanks to her dad and cousins who played tackle football.

Not wanting to get tackled herself, Wilson opted for flag football.

"Spring 2023 was my first season, and from there I just progressed and progressed," Wilson said.

That progression has led to the new opportunity in Los Angeles.

"At first I was kind of sad because I didn't get it right away, but I got it, and I was really happy, I was really really excited," Wilson said.

And on top of it all, is a straight-A student, over at Castle Dome Middle School.

Something she says has come somewhat easy for her.

"School's never really been hard for me, I think if you pay attention in class it all comes really naturally," Wilson said.

However, she also believes it's because of the support she receives from her school.

"Castle Dome is a very good school, the teachers there are very good with helping kids with work," Wilson said.

Wilson will be in Los Angeles from July 9-12.

Participating at both CSU Dominguez Hills, and Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the MLS' LA Galaxy.