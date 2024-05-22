Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Imperial prepares for semi-final game in San Diego Section playoffs

Published 11:39 PM

The Tigers get ready to try and clinch a spot in a San Diego Section final, two Holtville Vikings announce where they're heading next, and how local kids can play basketball like a Matador

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial baseball gets ready for what they hope will be a trip to the CIF San Diego Section Division IV finals, two Holtville Vikings reveal where they'll continue their academic and athletic careers, and Arizona Western shares information on their upcoming basketball camp for local kids, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

