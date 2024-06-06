Arizona Western holds summer basketball camp

AWC wraps up four day summer basketball camp for kids in the Yuma area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College held their annual summer basketball camp this week. Over 137 local kids tipped off their summer with the camp.

"This was the biggest summer basketball camp that we've ever had here at Arizona Western College," AWC head men's basketball coach Kyle Isaacs said. "Our main goal is to get the kids off the couch, off the Nintendos. Then of course is to have fun."

"I had a lot of fun, especially, doing drills that get [me] better on my shot and my dribbling," camper Kyle Gettings said.

Over the course of the four day camp, the campers participated in drills and games aimed at developing their fundamental skills and overall game.

The camp staff included the AWC staff, AWC student athletes, and local high school coaches.

"The coaches are fun," Gettings said. "I just 1 v 1ed one of them. He whooped me, but it was fun."

Each day of the camp had a different theme that the coaches wanted to instill with the campers.

"Our very first day was both feet in," Isaacs said. :Day two was dare to be great, dream no little dream. day three was we break for nobody. And the one for today was play like a champion today. All of these that Im telling you about are thoughts and themes we have within our own team."

It was a busy week for the Matador coaches, but things won't slow down. Their focus now shifts to finishing building their roster and schedule for the 2024-25 season.