Yuma Catholic baseball dominates in playoff opener, mercy rules Safford 16-1

In a game where the Shamrocks initially worried about facing left handed pitching, their offense would show up anyways in a first round win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball (21-4) defeated Safford (15-7) in the first round of the AIA 3A championship playoffs on Tuesday.

The Shamrocks had come into the game with a bit concern over facing the left handed pitching from the Bulldogs, but it quickly proved to be a non-factor.

After falling down 1-0 in the top of the first, Yuma Catholic stormed back with nine runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Eventually, it would take just five innings for the Rocks to finish the job, winning via mercy rule.

Next up for Yuma Catholic will be 11 seed Odyssey Institute in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at home.