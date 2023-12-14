Pro boxer Erick Gutierrez continues impressive start to career, wins by unanimous decision

Gutierrez rose up to the challenge and defeated an experienced opponent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 19-year-old pro boxer from Yuma, Erick Gutierrez remains undefeated.

He is now 5-0 in the flyweight division after his fight on Friday Dec 8 in downtown Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

He fought former WBC champ Jonathan Almacen from the Philippines who has 19 fights under his belt with a record of 7-9 and three draws.

Gutierrez won by unanimous decision.

He dropped Almacen with a liver shot in the beginning of the first round.

Gutierrez says this fight was different from his other ones.

"I haven't fought anyone with much more fights and with experience than me so I had to adapt to him fast and pressure him more," says Gutierrez. "I feel more confident, but I now know what I need to work on for my future fights."

As for what's next for Gutierrez, he is signed with Del Sol Boxing Promotions so will decide when his next fights will be.

Gutierrez would like to thank his team Yuma Fight Academy and coach Gary Diaz for being in his corner.

From all of us on 13 On Your Side, congrats Erick.