Skip to Content
Sports

Pro boxer Erick Gutierrez continues impressive start to career, wins by unanimous decision

By
December 14, 2023 11:00 PM
Published 11:28 PM

Gutierrez rose up to the challenge and defeated an experienced opponent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 19-year-old pro boxer from Yuma, Erick Gutierrez remains undefeated.

He is now 5-0 in the flyweight division after his fight on Friday Dec 8 in downtown Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

He fought former WBC champ Jonathan Almacen from the Philippines who has 19 fights under his belt with a record of 7-9 and three draws.

Gutierrez won by unanimous decision.

He dropped Almacen with a liver shot in the beginning of the first round.

Gutierrez says this fight was different from his other ones.

"I haven't fought anyone with much more fights and with experience than me so I had to adapt to him fast and pressure him more," says Gutierrez. "I feel more confident, but I now know what I need to work on for my future fights."

As for what's next for Gutierrez, he is signed with Del Sol Boxing Promotions so will decide when his next fights will be.

Gutierrez would like to thank his team Yuma Fight Academy and coach Gary Diaz for being in his corner.

From all of us on 13 On Your Side, congrats Erick.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content