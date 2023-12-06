Padres, Yankees complete deal to trade Juan Soto to New York

San Diego will get five players in return in the deal, including pitcher Michael King

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Padres made what has perhaps been the biggest move of the MLB offseason so far on Wednesday night.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, San Diego has agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees to send star outfielder Juan Soto to the Bronx.

Outfielder Trent Grisham is also going to New York in the deal.

The return will be somewhat plentiful for the Friars, as they will be getting five players from the Yankees.

Among those players is pitcher Michael King, who earned a 2.75 ERA over 104 2/3 innings last season.

Also coming to San Diego will be pitchers Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito, and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Following a season in which the Padres big payroll team failed to make the postseason, Wednesday's trade comes as a salary dump for general manager A.J. Preller.

Soto, eligible for arbitration this offseason, was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn over $33 million dollars in 2024.