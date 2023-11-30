Central girls basketball opens season with close win over Vincent Memorial in Imperial Valley Invitational

The Spartans and Scots delivered a thriller to open up Central's season, as they took a close win with a late bucket

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central girls basketball (1-0) took down Vincent Memorial (0-3) 40-37 in their season opener on Wednesday night.

The Lady Scots were up by three with just over four minutes to go in the game, but a late run for the Spartans eventually saw them take the lead with just under a minute to do.

A layup from senior Mya McClain put the Spartans up 38-37.

Central freshman Julianna Estrada was then able to add on two more points to make it 40-37.

Vincent would get one last attempt to tie things with just eight-tenths of a second to go.

A last second heave from the Lady Scots' Paola Longoria just missed to clinch the Spartans win.