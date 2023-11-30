Skip to Content
Sports

Central girls basketball opens season with close win over Vincent Memorial in Imperial Valley Invitational

By
today at 12:18 AM
Published 12:23 AM

The Spartans and Scots delivered a thriller to open up Central's season, as they took a close win with a late bucket

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central girls basketball (1-0) took down Vincent Memorial (0-3) 40-37 in their season opener on Wednesday night.

The Lady Scots were up by three with just over four minutes to go in the game, but a late run for the Spartans eventually saw them take the lead with just under a minute to do.

A layup from senior Mya McClain put the Spartans up 38-37.

Central freshman Julianna Estrada was then able to add on two more points to make it 40-37.

Vincent would get one last attempt to tie things with just eight-tenths of a second to go.

A last second heave from the Lady Scots' Paola Longoria just missed to clinch the Spartans win.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content