Skip to Content
Sports

CBS 13 SPORTS: Teams in the Imperial Valley begin quests towards state titles, Arizona Western soccer gets seeding for NJCAA tournament

By
November 7, 2023 11:08 PM
Published 11:13 PM

It's an all playoff sportscast as one volleyball and one flag football squad each begin runs at a potential championship, and Arizona Western mens and womens soccer learns their seedings for their respective NJCAA tournaments

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teams in the Imperial Valley begin playoff runs, including Southwest volleyball in what could be their final home game of the year, and Arizona Western soccer gets their paths to potential national titles laid out, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content