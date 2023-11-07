CBS 13 SPORTS: Teams in the Imperial Valley begin quests towards state titles, Arizona Western soccer gets seeding for NJCAA tournament
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teams in the Imperial Valley begin playoff runs, including Southwest volleyball in what could be their final home game of the year, and Arizona Western soccer gets their paths to potential national titles laid out, all in Tuesday's sportscast.