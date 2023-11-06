Southwest girls volleyball wins CIF Division V championship

Southwest beats Lincoln in Chula Vista to win CIF girls volleyball title.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the Lincoln Hornets 3-1 at Southwestern College on Saturday to win the CIF San Diego Section Division V girls volleyball championship.

They split the first two sets. Then the Eagles took the final two to secure the title.

"It feels amazing," captain Alyana Aguirre said. "It is a thrilling feeling. It feels like everything we've been working for was worth it. It feels like we really stood for our school. We really represented our school and we are happy to bring something back for them."

"It was a really good feeling because we worked so hard to get to this spot," captain Kaydence Wiewel said. "None of us were ready to lose and we all knew we needed to win this game and just push. A really crazy season, we had a rough start at the beginning, but we knew once league came we had to win league and push through to come to the championship and obviously we won."

Southwest will be moving on to the sectionals tournament and will play Canyon Springs on Tuesday.