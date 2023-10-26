Brawley girls volleyball advances to CIF quarterfinals

The 3-seed Brawley Wildcats took down the 14-seed Del Lago Academy Firebirds in the first round of the postseason.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 3-seed Brawley Wildcats defeated the 14-seed Del Lago Academy Firebirds 3-0 in the first round of the CIF Division III girls volleyball playoffs on Wednesday.

Brawley advances to the quarterfinals. Del Lago is eliminated.

Brawley won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-16. Then the Wildcats finished off the Firebirds in the third set 25-13.

Brawley will face 6-seed Mission Hills on Saturday.