Diamondbacks fall in Game 1 of the NLCS

The Arizona Diamondbacks lose their first game of the postseason and fall behind in the series against Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (KYMA, KECY) - Bryce Harper went 2 for 3 with a home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

Philadelphia takes a 1-0 lead in the seven game series.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the first, Kyle Schwarber hit a home run off of Zac Gallen to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Two batters later Harper hit the home run to double their lead. Castellanos hit a solo home run in the second to make it 3-0. In the third, Harper hit an RBI single driving in Trea Turner. Then in the fifth J.T. Realmuto added a run to the lead with an RBI single. Arizona scored three late runs, but Philadelphia would hang on to win 5-3.

For the Phillies, Zack Wheeler pitched six innings striking out eight and giving up two earned runs.

Harper, who was celebrating his 31st birthday today, went 2 for 3 scoring two runs with two RBIs and the home run.

“Sometimes I just do stuff, and that felt right,” Harper said. “So I thought I would step on home plate and do that.”

For Arizona, Gallen pitched five innings, striking out four and giving up five earned runs.

Geraldo Perdomo was 1 for 3 with a home run.

Game 2 is tomorrow at 5:07 p.m. PST. Merrill Kelly will be on the mound for Arizona. Aaron Nola will pitch for Philadelphia.