Varsity Blitz Week 2

Only three games were on the slate Friday for the Desert Southwest, including a home opener for Central out in the Imperial Valley, all in this week's edition of Varsity Blitz

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another week of football action in the Desert Southwest, including one big home opener as the Central Spartans look to get a win at Cal Jones Field.

Calexico looks for their second straight 2-0 start as they face Castle Park.

Kofa looks for their first win at Irv Pallack Field since 2017.

Imperial and Holtville meet for another edition of the Imperial Valley Classic.

Lastly, Calipatria tries for their first 2-0 start since 2012.