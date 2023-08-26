Skip to Content
Sports

Varsity Blitz Week 2

By ,
New
today at 12:16 AM
Published 12:20 AM

Only three games were on the slate Friday for the Desert Southwest, including a home opener for Central out in the Imperial Valley, all in this week's edition of Varsity Blitz

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another week of football action in the Desert Southwest, including one big home opener as the Central Spartans look to get a win at Cal Jones Field.

Calexico looks for their second straight 2-0 start as they face Castle Park.

Kofa looks for their first win at Irv Pallack Field since 2017.

Imperial and Holtville meet for another edition of the Imperial Valley Classic.

Lastly, Calipatria tries for their first 2-0 start since 2012.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content