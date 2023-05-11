CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma Catholic baseball gears up for game two, Calexico and Brawley face off
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball previews their game two matchup in the 3A semi-final, Shamrocks softball looks back on their successful season, and Calexico and Brawley face off on the diamond, all in Thursday's sportscast.