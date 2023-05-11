Skip to Content
today at 12:11 AM
Published 12:28 AM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma Catholic baseball gears up for game two, Calexico and Brawley face off

Yuma Catholic baseball looks ahead to their game two matchup in the semi-finals of the AIA playoffs, and Calexico welcomes in Brawley on the diamond, all that and more in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball previews their game two matchup in the 3A semi-final, Shamrocks softball looks back on their successful season, and Calexico and Brawley face off on the diamond, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

