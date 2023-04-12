San Luis baseball uses big day at the plate to take down Gila Ridge on the road

The Sidewinders traded three run innings with the Hawks to start the game, but eventually San Luis proved to be too much as they raked their way to their 12th win on the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the 2023 prep baseball season begins to wind down, many teams, like the Gila Ridge Hawks, are looking to make a late season run to put themselves into the postseason.

On Wednesday afternoon though, a test against a team already firmly in the state play-in proved to be too much, as the San Luis Sidewinders beat the Hawks 7-3.

Initially, Gila Ridge looked more than up to the task against the team ranked 16 spots ahead of them in the AIA 6A rankings.

After a top of the first which saw the Sidewinders cross home three times, the Hawks answered with a three-run inning of their own.

Part of the quick answer was a two-run RBI double from sophomore Luke Foppe to tie things up at three.

However, San Luis would go on to match the three runs and then some.

The top of the second saw the Sidewinders score three more times, including on a controversial play at the plate.

With the Hawks' infield in and a runner on third base, San Luis' Jesus Bazani quickly grounded over to second, where the throw home was well ahead of Juan Pablo Chavez.

Somehow, Chavez was able to avoid the tag and reach home safely.

The Sidewinders would go on to add one more run in the third inning en route to the win.

With a record of 5-14-1, Gila Ridge will need much more wins and some outside help to make the state play-in.

These two squads will meet again for their next game on Thursday, April 13.