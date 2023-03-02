Skip to Content
Sports
By
March 2, 2023 11:06 PM
Published 11:13 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Brawley wrestler commits to top DII program, YC wrestlers talk state titles, Cibola softball with big win at home

One Brawley wrestler will be taking her talents to the next level, Yuma Catholic wrestlers talk about their big title wins, and Cibola softball looks dominant at home, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Brawley wrestler makes the next step in her wrestling career, Yuma Catholic's two state champs talk about their big wins, and Raiders softball wins big at home, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content