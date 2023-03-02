CBS 13 SPORTS: Brawley wrestler commits to top DII program, YC wrestlers talk state titles, Cibola softball with big win at home
One Brawley wrestler will be taking her talents to the next level, Yuma Catholic wrestlers talk about their big title wins, and Cibola softball looks dominant at home, all in Thursday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Brawley wrestler makes the next step in her wrestling career, Yuma Catholic's two state champs talk about their big wins, and Raiders softball wins big at home, all in Thursday's sportscast.