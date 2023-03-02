CBS 13 SPORTS: Brawley wrestler commits to top DII program, YC wrestlers talk state titles, Cibola softball with big win at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Brawley wrestler makes the next step in her wrestling career, Yuma Catholic's two state champs talk about their big wins, and Raiders softball wins big at home, all in Thursday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.