Yuma Catholic defeats Holbrook 49-46, advances to AIA 3A semi-final

A close win for the Shamrocks puts them just one win away from a championship game - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys basketball defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners 49-46 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the AIA 3A Championship.

The win puts the Shamrocks just one win away from an appearance in the state title game.

Yuma Catholic will face either No. 9 Gilbert Christian or No. 1 Valley Christian on Friday in the semi-final round.

That game will take place on Friday Feb. 24 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at a time to be determined later.